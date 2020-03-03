Sitime (SITM) versus Its Rivals Critical Comparison

Sitime (NASDAQ: SITM) is one of 130 publicly-traded companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Sitime to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Sitime and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sitime 0 0 5 0 3.00 Sitime Competitors 2626 8335 13945 863 2.51

Sitime currently has a consensus price target of $30.20, suggesting a potential upside of 22.42%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 15.24%. Given Sitime’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Sitime is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sitime and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sitime $84.07 million N/A -39.16 Sitime Competitors $3.33 billion $553.39 million 6.67

Sitime’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Sitime. Sitime is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Sitime and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sitime N/A N/A N/A Sitime Competitors -101.67% -5.94% -2.80%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.2% of Sitime shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.9% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sitime beats its competitors on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

Sitime Company Profile

There is no company description available for SiTime Corp.

