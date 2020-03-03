Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Insider Selling

Shawcor Ltd (TSE:SCL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as C$8.20 and last traded at C$8.35, with a volume of 128780 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$8.42.

Specifically, Senior Officer Paul Anthony Pierroz sold 3,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.41, for a total value of C$31,453.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$82,981.47.

Get Shawcor alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Shawcor from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Shawcor from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities dropped their price target on Shawcor from C$12.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Shawcor from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shawcor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $590.70 million and a P/E ratio of 11.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$10.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Shawcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Shawcor Company Profile (TSE:SCL)

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the pipeline, pipe services, petrochemical, and industrial segments of the energy industry in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Pipe Services, and Petrochemical and Industrial.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Shawcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shawcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.