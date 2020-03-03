Serco Group (LON:SRP) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Serco Group (LON:SRP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Serco Group from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Serco Group to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 170 ($2.24) in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Serco Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 169.11 ($2.22).

Shares of LON:SRP opened at GBX 150.20 ($1.98) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. Serco Group has a one year low of GBX 119.80 ($1.58) and a one year high of GBX 169 ($2.22). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 160.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 154.49.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

