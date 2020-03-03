Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC (LON:SMT) Insider Fiona McBain Buys 1,000 Shares

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC (LON:SMT) insider Fiona McBain purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 566 ($7.45) per share, with a total value of £5,660 ($7,445.41).

LON:SMT opened at GBX 583 ($7.67) on Tuesday. Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 4.98 ($0.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 661.59 ($8.70). The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion and a PE ratio of -171.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 607.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 543.84.

About Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

