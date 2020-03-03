Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) Trading Down 7.1%

Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT)’s share price dropped 7.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.92 and last traded at $2.99, approximately 692,828 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 656,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.22.

SALT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on Scorpio Bulkers from $9.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine cut Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Pareto Securities upgraded Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds cut Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.42.

The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.14 million, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.95 and a 200-day moving average of $5.69.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.53. Scorpio Bulkers had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 20.03%. The firm had revenue of $60.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Scorpio Bulkers’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Scorpio Bulkers Inc will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Scorpio Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.72%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SALT. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,229 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 6,284 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Scorpio Bulkers by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 177,751 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 23,167 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Scorpio Bulkers by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 951,636 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Scorpio Bulkers by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 726,353 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 285,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Bulkers during the 3rd quarter valued at $344,000. 36.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scorpio Bulkers Company Profile (NYSE:SALT)

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.

