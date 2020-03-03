Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after DA Davidson lowered their price target on the stock from $57.00 to $50.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Saul Centers traded as low as $42.26 and last traded at $42.26, with a volume of 451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.26.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Saul Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Saul Centers in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.
In related news, VP Debra Noreen Stencel sold 2,649 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $149,324.13. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,608.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 48.50% of the company’s stock.
The company has a market capitalization of $997.83 million, a PE ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.
Saul Centers Company Profile (NYSE:BFS)
Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 56 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.
