Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after DA Davidson lowered their price target on the stock from $57.00 to $50.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Saul Centers traded as low as $42.26 and last traded at $42.26, with a volume of 451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.26.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Saul Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Saul Centers in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Get Saul Centers alerts:

In related news, VP Debra Noreen Stencel sold 2,649 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $149,324.13. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,608.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Saul Centers by 543.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Saul Centers by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Saul Centers during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saul Centers during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $997.83 million, a PE ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Saul Centers Company Profile (NYSE:BFS)

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 56 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.