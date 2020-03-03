Rightmove (LON:RMV) Price Target Raised to GBX 660 at Credit Suisse Group

Rightmove (LON:RMV) had its target price increased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 660 ($8.68) in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.59% from the company’s current price.

RMV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 845 ($11.12) price objective for the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.92) price objective on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Rightmove from GBX 420 ($5.52) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rightmove to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 433 ($5.70) to GBX 658 ($8.66) in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 585.91 ($7.71).

RMV opened at GBX 619.20 ($8.15) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.58, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Rightmove has a fifty-two week low of GBX 447 ($5.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 710.60 ($9.35). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion and a PE ratio of 32.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 669.72 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 604.25.

Rightmove (LON:RMV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 20.20 ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 19.80 ($0.26) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01). As a group, analysts expect that Rightmove will post 1949.5134032 EPS for the current year.

Rightmove Company Profile

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

