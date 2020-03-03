Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Shares Down 5.3%

Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) traded down 5.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $10.18, 2,169,784 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 53% from the average session volume of 1,421,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.75.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on REZI shares. Bank of America raised Resideo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Imperial Capital raised Resideo Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.92.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 0.72%. On average, equities analysts expect that Resideo Technologies Inc will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,375,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,408,000 after purchasing an additional 43,580 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 244,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 38,078 shares in the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,781,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $333,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:REZI)

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

