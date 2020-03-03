Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Given “Buy” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Rentokil Initial to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 460 ($6.05) to GBX 450 ($5.92) in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 445 ($5.85) to GBX 505 ($6.64) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 495 ($6.51) price target (up from GBX 460 ($6.05)) on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 470 ($6.18) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rentokil Initial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 477 ($6.27).

Shares of LON RTO opened at GBX 513.20 ($6.75) on Tuesday. Rentokil Initial has a 1 year low of GBX 327.90 ($4.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 511.80 ($6.73). The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -96.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 485.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 458.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.72, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Pacific, and rest of world. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

