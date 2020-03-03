Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc Raised by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.21. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The firm had revenue of $100.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.27 million.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SUPN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

Shares of SUPN opened at $18.70 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.75. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $17.37 and a fifty-two week high of $41.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $933.26 million, a PE ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.94.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,505,820 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,717,000 after acquiring an additional 183,442 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 961,973 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,818,000 after acquiring an additional 24,900 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 921,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,848,000 after purchasing an additional 358,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 715,384 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,968,000 after purchasing an additional 20,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 691,366 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,399,000 after purchasing an additional 20,337 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

