Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Stantec Inc. Reduced by National Bank Financial (TSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Stantec in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 27th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.56. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Stantec from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Stantec from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Stantec from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday. Desjardins raised their price objective on Stantec from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Stantec from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$43.60.

Shares of TSE:STN opened at C$41.53 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$40.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$34.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01. Stantec has a 12-month low of C$26.67 and a 12-month high of C$42.31.

In other Stantec news, Director Robert Gomes sold 75,000 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.50, for a total value of C$2,737,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,684,948.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

