Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital Corp Reduced by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:TCPC)

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) – Analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.39. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The investment management company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $47.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.62 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCPC opened at $13.53 on Monday. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $769.25 million, a PE ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 89.44%.

In related news, Director Brian F. Wruble acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.96 per share, with a total value of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 16,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 38.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 429,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after acquiring an additional 12,872 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 89,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 31,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. 31.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.