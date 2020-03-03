Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on APTS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Compass Point downgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, National Securities downgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities stock opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Preferred Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $9.22 and a fifty-two week high of $16.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.41. The company has a market cap of $434.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.71.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($1.08). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $124.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Preferred Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,444,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,246,000 after acquiring an additional 32,456 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 946,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,852,000 after acquiring an additional 40,394 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 592,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,891,000 after acquiring an additional 36,017 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 544,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 527,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,026,000 after acquiring an additional 16,361 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to own and operate multifamily properties and, to a lesser extent, own and operate student housing properties, grocery-anchored shopping centers and strategically located, well leased class A office buildings, all in select targeted markets throughout the United States.

