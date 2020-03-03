Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Acquired by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 49.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.71 per share, with a total value of $153,420.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $75.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.17. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $71.39 and a twelve month high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.77.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

