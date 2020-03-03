Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Shares Down 6.5%

Shares of Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) dropped 6.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.76 and last traded at $1.86, approximately 2,348,767 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 3,401,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.
PRTY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Party City Holdco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Party City Holdco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Party City Holdco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Party City Holdco from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Party City Holdco from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.79.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.76. The firm has a market cap of $187.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.38.
About Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY)
Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.
