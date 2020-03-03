Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Shares Down 6.5%

Shares of Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) dropped 6.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.76 and last traded at $1.86, approximately 2,348,767 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 3,401,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.

PRTY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Party City Holdco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Party City Holdco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Party City Holdco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Party City Holdco from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Party City Holdco from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.79.

Get Party City Holdco alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.76. The firm has a market cap of $187.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Party City Holdco during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Party City Holdco by 5,372.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 25,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 25,250 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Party City Holdco by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Party City Holdco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Party City Holdco by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 12,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

About Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY)

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.