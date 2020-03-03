Parsons (PSN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 10th. Analysts expect Parsons to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PSN opened at $39.26 on Tuesday. Parsons has a one year low of $29.03 and a one year high of $45.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.31.

PSN has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Parsons in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Parsons from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Parsons in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Parsons to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.38.

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

