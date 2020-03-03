Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $22.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Par Pacific traded as low as $16.03 and last traded at $16.77, with a volume of 85229 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.59.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Par Pacific in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Par Pacific in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Par Pacific from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Par Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 701.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,418 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 1,400.3% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 10,138 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates a refinery that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, and other associated refined products.

