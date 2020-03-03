Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) by 43.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 773,614 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.64% of Osisko gold royalties worth $9,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OR. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Osisko gold royalties by 226.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,336,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392,924 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Osisko gold royalties by 9.5% in the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 11,511,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,967,000 after acquiring an additional 995,706 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Osisko gold royalties by 1,261.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 608,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after acquiring an additional 564,089 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Osisko gold royalties by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,537,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,692,000 after acquiring an additional 237,800 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Osisko gold royalties by 97.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 353,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 174,796 shares during the period. 55.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Osisko gold royalties alerts:

Osisko gold royalties stock opened at $8.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.24. Osisko gold royalties Ltd has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $13.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 9.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.0378 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Osisko gold royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Osisko gold royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Osisko gold royalties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet cut Osisko gold royalties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, National Bank of Canada upgraded Osisko gold royalties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Osisko gold royalties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.13.

About Osisko gold royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR).

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko gold royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko gold royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.