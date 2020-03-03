Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) Stock Holdings Increased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.25% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $10,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. Whitnell & Co. acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 259.0% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 95.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OLLI. BidaskClub upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.54.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,156 shares in the company, valued at $3,090,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $52.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $46.97 and a 12-month high of $103.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.61.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $327.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.56 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

