Okta (OKTA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Okta has set its Q4 guidance at $(0.05)-(0.04) EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.43% and a negative return on equity of 53.08%. The firm had revenue of $153.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Okta to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OKTA stock opened at $133.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.20. Okta has a 12-month low of $70.44 and a 12-month high of $142.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OKTA shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $168.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $155.00) on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.72.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.63, for a total transaction of $110,798.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,311 shares in the company, valued at $736,051.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.49, for a total transaction of $5,974,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,233,924.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,262 shares of company stock worth $17,891,102 in the last quarter. 14.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

