OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday after Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $42.00. The stock had previously closed at $36.53, but opened at $38.10. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. OGE Energy shares last traded at $38.35, with a volume of 199,870 shares trading hands.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on OGE Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.29.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,116,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,154,094,000 after purchasing an additional 87,105 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,573,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $336,775,000 after purchasing an additional 407,275 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,452,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,956 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,178,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,898,000 after purchasing an additional 111,580 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,099,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,358,000 after purchasing an additional 102,769 shares during the period. 65.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.79.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.10). OGE Energy had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $472.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

OGE Energy Company Profile (NYSE:OGE)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

