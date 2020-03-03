Morneau Shepell (MSI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 10th. Analysts expect Morneau Shepell to post earnings of C$0.07 per share for the quarter.

MSI stock opened at C$33.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$34.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$33.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.63. Morneau Shepell has a 1-year low of C$26.09 and a 1-year high of C$35.54.

Get Morneau Shepell alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Morneau Shepell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 260.00%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

Morneau Shepell Company Profile

Morneau Shepell Inc operates as a human resources consulting and technology company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Morneau Shepell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morneau Shepell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.