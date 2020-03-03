Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Shares of Montage Resources Corp (NYSE:MR) dropped 6.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.14 and last traded at $3.26, approximately 556,504 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 572,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.49.
MR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on shares of Montage Resources from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Montage Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Scotiabank raised shares of Montage Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Montage Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Montage Resources from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Montage Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
Montage Resources Company Profile (NYSE:MR)
Montage Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. As of December 31, 2018, it had an acreage position comprising approximately 241,000 net acres in Ohio and Pennsylvania; and had estimated proved reserves of 1,864.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent.
