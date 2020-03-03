Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Shares of Montage Resources Corp (NYSE:MR) dropped 6.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.14 and last traded at $3.26, approximately 556,504 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 572,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.49.

MR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on shares of Montage Resources from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Montage Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Scotiabank raised shares of Montage Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Montage Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Montage Resources from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Montage Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Montage Resources during the 4th quarter worth $177,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Montage Resources by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 343,767 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 62,125 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Montage Resources during the 4th quarter worth $321,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Montage Resources by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,049 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 108,472 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Montage Resources by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,066 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 49,227 shares during the period. 83.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Montage Resources Company Profile

Montage Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. As of December 31, 2018, it had an acreage position comprising approximately 241,000 net acres in Ohio and Pennsylvania; and had estimated proved reserves of 1,864.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent.

