Minto Apartment (MI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.21 per share for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.037 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

