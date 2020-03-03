Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) Shares Down 5.8%

Shares of Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) were down 5.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.86 and last traded at $4.04, approximately 3,180,441 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 4,447,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.29.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Michaels Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stephens lowered shares of Michaels Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Michaels Companies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Michaels Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Michaels Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.71.

Get Michaels Companies alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.33 and its 200-day moving average is $7.36. The firm has a market cap of $629.71 million, a P/E ratio of 2.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.12.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Michaels Companies had a net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 22.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Michaels Companies Inc will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Michaels Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Michaels Companies by 216.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Michaels Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Iron Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Michaels Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Michaels Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000.

Michaels Companies Company Profile (NASDAQ:MIK)

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Michaels Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Michaels Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.