Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) Shares Down 5.8%

Shares of Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) were down 5.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.86 and last traded at $4.04, approximately 3,180,441 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 4,447,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.29.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Michaels Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stephens lowered shares of Michaels Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Michaels Companies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Michaels Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Michaels Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.71.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.33 and its 200-day moving average is $7.36. The firm has a market cap of $629.71 million, a P/E ratio of 2.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.12.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Michaels Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Michaels Companies by 216.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Michaels Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Iron Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Michaels Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Michaels Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000.
Michaels Companies Company Profile (NASDAQ:MIK)
The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.
