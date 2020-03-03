Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS:MHGU opened at $17.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.08. Meritage Hospitality Group has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $20.49.

Meritage Hospitality Group Company Profile

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc operates quick-service and casual dining restaurants. The company operates restaurants under the Wendy's, Twisted Rooster, Crooked Goose, Freighters Eatery & Taproom, and Wheelhouse Kitchen & Cocktails brand names. As of November 13, 2018, it operated 314 restaurants in Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

