Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
OTCMKTS:MHGU opened at $17.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.08. Meritage Hospitality Group has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $20.49.
Meritage Hospitality Group Company Profile
