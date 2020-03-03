Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MMC shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.67.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total value of $712,997.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MMC opened at $108.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.32 and a 200-day moving average of $106.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $119.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

