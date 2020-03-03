Mail Ru Group (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Mail Ru Group (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Mail Ru Group stock opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.48 and a 200 day moving average of $21.76. Mail Ru Group has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $25.95.

Mail Ru Group Company Profile

Mail.ru Group Limited operates as an Internet company in primarily in Russia and other CIS states. The company operates through Email, Portal and IM; Vkontakte (VK); Social Networks; Online Games; and E-commerce, Search and Other Services. It operates Pochta Mail.ru, an email service; Cloud Mail.ru, a service to store files in the cloud; Poisk Mail.ru, a search engine; Youla, a location-based marketplace; and Delivery Club, food delivery service, as well as VK, OK, and My World social networks.

