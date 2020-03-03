Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 46.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,024 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Lincoln Electric worth $4,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the third quarter valued at $36,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 392.2% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Lincoln Electric news, CFO Vincent K. Petrella sold 19,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $1,842,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total value of $2,690,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,347,319.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,729 shares of company stock valued at $5,281,289. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

LECO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub cut Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Vertical Research raised Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.25.

LECO opened at $85.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.26. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.57 and a 1 year high of $98.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.00.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $736.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.90 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 35.24% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 41.70%.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

