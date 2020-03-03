KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BNP Paribas cut KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR stock opened at $29.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.23 and a 200 day moving average of $31.64. KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR has a 12 month low of $25.52 and a 12 month high of $34.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, flexible schedules, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, and customs clearance services, as well as online booking online, tracking, and tracing of shipment services; and overland transportation and contract logistics services.

