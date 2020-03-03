Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Earns Outperform Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Koppers (NYSE:KOP) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research currently has a $43.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $50.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KOP. Zacks Investment Research cut Koppers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. B. Riley cut their target price on Koppers from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on Koppers from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Koppers from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koppers has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.00.

Koppers stock opened at $20.03 on Friday. Koppers has a 1-year low of $19.03 and a 1-year high of $44.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $413.70 million, a PE ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.54.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). Koppers had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 60.30%. The business had revenue of $393.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Koppers will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Koppers by 612.9% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

