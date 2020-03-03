Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 567,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,005 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.13% of Kimco Realty worth $11,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,080,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,694 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,106,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,308,000 after purchasing an additional 949,652 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,390,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,339,000 after purchasing an additional 150,117 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,429,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,341,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,500,000 after buying an additional 142,314 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

KIM stock opened at $17.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.36 and a 200-day moving average of $20.12. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $16.79 and a 12-month high of $21.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.72.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $291.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.45 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 7.95%. Kimco Realty’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 76.19%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KIM. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.97.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.