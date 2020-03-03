Key Energy Services (OTCMKTS:KEGX) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Key Energy Services (OTCMKTS:KEGX) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Key Energy Services in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

OTCMKTS KEGX opened at $0.10 on Tuesday. Key Energy Services has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.86.

Key Energy Services, Inc operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor in the United States. It operates through Rig Services, Fishing and Rental Services, Coiled Tubing Services, and Fluid Management Services segments. The Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance activities; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their useful lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers.

