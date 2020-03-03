Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Blue Chip Partners Inc.

Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 2.7% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $14,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% during the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 68.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,298,397.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $140.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.74. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $126.10 and a 12-month high of $154.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 22.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 43.78%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.27.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

