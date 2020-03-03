Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Univar Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:UNVR)

Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Univar in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Univar’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Univar had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Univar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Univar from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

NYSE UNVR opened at $17.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Univar has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $24.77.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNVR. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Univar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,539,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Univar by 14,792.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 888,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,529,000 after purchasing an additional 882,206 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Univar by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,619,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,421,000 after purchasing an additional 795,046 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in Univar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,408,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Univar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,387,000.

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

