JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) Hits New 52-Week High on Earnings Beat

JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $43.78 and last traded at $43.57, with a volume of 2800125 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.51.

The information services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.57. JD.Com had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $170.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get JD.Com alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JD shares. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.36.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JD. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of JD.Com during the 4th quarter worth about $152,911,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 325.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,867,049 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $137,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722,495 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,764,265 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $308,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,142 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,098,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,275,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832,447 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,175,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $182,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.04% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $56.18 billion, a PE ratio of 117.03 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.98.

JD.Com Company Profile (NASDAQ:JD)

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for JD.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.