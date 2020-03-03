ITV PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ITV PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BNP Paribas raised shares of ITV PLC/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ITV PLC/ADR has an average rating of “Hold”.

ITVPY stock opened at $14.69 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.28. ITV PLC/ADR has a 52-week low of $12.64 and a 52-week high of $21.02.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

