Intrusion (OTCMKTS:INTZ) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

Intrusion (OTCMKTS:INTZ) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Intrusion stock opened at $4.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.35. Intrusion has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $6.50.

Intrusion (OTCMKTS:INTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 3,763.48% and a net margin of 32.74%. The business had revenue of $2.57 million during the quarter.

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, high speed data mining, cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection, regulated information compliance, and data privacy protection products in the United States. Its product portfolio comprises TraceCop, which includes a database of worldwide IP addresses that aid in the identification and location of individuals involved in cybercrime, and analysis software and a GUI interface to assist analysts in locating cybercriminals and other bad guys; and Savant, a high-speed network data mining product that organizes the data into networks of relationships and associations.

