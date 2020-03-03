INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. HSBC raised shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

OTCMKTS:ICAGY opened at $11.27 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.71 and a 200 day moving average of $13.81. INTL CONS AIRL/S has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $17.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.20.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

