International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) Receives Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

IAG has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 685 ($9.01) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research report on Monday. Societe Generale upgraded International Consolidated Airlns Grp to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 660 ($8.68) in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 700 ($9.21) price objective on International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. HSBC upgraded International Consolidated Airlns Grp to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 750 ($9.87) in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.87) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, International Consolidated Airlns Grp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 699.21 ($9.20).

LON:IAG opened at GBX 433.10 ($5.70) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 603.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 542.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.65, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.85. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a 1 year low of GBX 5.58 ($0.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 684 ($9.00).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

