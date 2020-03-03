International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 46.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,844 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,972 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $10,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in International Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 228.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 395.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. 60.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Bancshares stock opened at $35.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. International Bancshares Corp has a 52 week low of $32.04 and a 52 week high of $44.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IBOC shares. BidaskClub downgraded International Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised International Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange.

