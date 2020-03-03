Intelsat (NYSE:I) Trading Down 5.7%

Intelsat SA (NYSE:I)’s stock price traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.41 and last traded at $3.64, 4,880,572 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 59% from the average session volume of 11,914,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Intelsat in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI lowered Intelsat from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Intelsat from $20.00 to $3.90 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Intelsat from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Intelsat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.99.

The firm has a market capitalization of $499.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.59.

Intelsat (NYSE:I) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $516.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.81) earnings per share. Intelsat’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intelsat SA will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intelsat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Intelsat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,470,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Intelsat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Intelsat by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Intelsat by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 12,033 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intelsat Company Profile

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

