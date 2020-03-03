Innate Pharma (IPHYF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Innate Pharma (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 10th.

OTCMKTS IPHYF opened at $7.34 on Tuesday. Innate Pharma has a 52 week low of $5.82 and a 52 week high of $8.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.84.

Get Innate Pharma alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innate Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Innate Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer in France and internationally. It offers IPH4102, an anti-KIR3DL2 humanized cytotoxicity-inducing antibody, which is in Phase I clinical trial for cutaneous T-cell lymphomas; Monalizumab, a checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat various cancer indications, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and IPH5401, a therapeutic antibody that binds and blocks C5a receptors expressed on subsets of myeloid-derived suppressor cells and neutrophils.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Innate Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innate Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.