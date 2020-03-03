Information Services Group (III) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 10th. Analysts expect Information Services Group to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of III opened at $3.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.03 and its 200-day moving average is $2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.33 million, a PE ratio of 309.31, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.21. Information Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Information Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 price target on shares of Information Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Information Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operaets through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defence, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare and insurance industries.

