Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) Insider John Langston Purchases 344 Shares of Stock

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) insider John Langston purchased 344 shares of Inchcape stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 584 ($7.68) per share, with a total value of £2,008.96 ($2,642.67).

Inchcape stock opened at GBX 591 ($7.77) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 651.47 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 645.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.81. Inchcape plc has a 12-month low of GBX 536 ($7.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 725 ($9.54). The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.40.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a GBX 17.90 ($0.24) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from Inchcape’s previous dividend of $8.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Inchcape’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Inchcape from GBX 855 ($11.25) to GBX 845 ($11.12) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. HSBC lowered shares of Inchcape to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 705 ($9.27) in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Inchcape from GBX 590 ($7.76) to GBX 550 ($7.23) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 700.83 ($9.22).

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer in the premium and luxury automotive sectors. The company sells and retails new and used cars of various brands. It also provides after sales servicing and parts; and vehicle finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in Asia, Australasia, the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, South America, and Russia.

