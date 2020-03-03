IMPALA PLATINUM/S (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine

IMPALA PLATINUM/S (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMPALA PLATINUM/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

OTCMKTS:IMPUY opened at $7.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. IMPALA PLATINUM/S has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $11.43.

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in mining, processing, refining, and marketing platinum and associated platinum group metals (PGMs) in South Africa and Zimbabwe. It operates through Mining Operations, Refining Services, Chrome Processing, and Other segments. The company produces platinum, palladium, and rhodium, as well as nickel.

