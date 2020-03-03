IMI (LON:IMI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

IMI (LON:IMI)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Friday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,040 ($13.68) price target on shares of IMI in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 1,280 ($16.84) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of IMI in a research note on Monday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 1,320 ($17.36) price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,151.67 ($15.15).

IMI stock opened at GBX 1,002 ($13.18) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,111.27 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,070.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.54. IMI has a 52-week low of GBX 9.09 ($0.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,206 ($15.86).

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Critical Engineering, IMI Precision Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Critical Engineering division offers flow control solutions. It provides valve and actuator systems to LNG compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for fluid catalytic cracking application; valves into ethylene, polypropylene, and delayed coking production processes; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for power plants.

