ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS IWSY opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.42. The company has a market cap of $30.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.92. ImageWare Systems has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.80.

Get ImageWare Systems alerts:

ImageWare Systems Company Profile

ImageWare Systems, Inc provides biometrically enabled software-based identity management solutions for biometrics, secure credential, law enforcement, and public safety markets worldwide. Its flagship product is the patented IWS Biometric Engine, a multi-biometric software platform that enables the enrollment and management of unlimited population sizes.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for ImageWare Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImageWare Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.