Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its position in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Icon were worth $4,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new position in Icon in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new position in Icon in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,586,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Icon by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 208,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,899,000 after acquiring an additional 13,387 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Icon in the 4th quarter valued at about $427,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Icon by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 69,308 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,937,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216 shares in the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ICLR. Barclays lifted their target price on Icon from $168.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Icon in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Icon in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.00.

Shares of Icon stock opened at $164.75 on Tuesday. Icon Plc has a one year low of $127.58 and a one year high of $178.99. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.27.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83. Icon had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $725.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Icon Plc will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Icon

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

