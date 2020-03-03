Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,888 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.22% of Hostess Brands worth $4,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Hostess Brands by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 454,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,613,000 after acquiring an additional 9,514 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in Hostess Brands by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 27,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 7,490 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Hostess Brands by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 740,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,762,000 after acquiring an additional 21,330 shares in the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Hostess Brands by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter.

Hostess Brands stock opened at $12.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 0.60. Hostess Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $11.38 and a 12 month high of $14.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $216.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.66 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 6.95%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands Inc will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $7,030,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,030,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 1,307,348 shares of company stock valued at $18,533,779 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TWNK shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Hostess Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hostess Brands from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

